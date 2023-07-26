Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

WATCH: Tifton Jimmy John’s employees fired after video shows them spitting in food

“It’s absolutely disgusting. It’s embarrassing. I would never wish this on anybody that I don’t like.”
By Lenah Allen
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two Tifton Jimmy John’s employees have been fired after a controversial video that shows the two spitting in food.

People are sharing the same reaction to the shocking video.

It’s been an even greater reaction from the girls who claim they’re the ones who were supposed to get those sandwiches.

Since the video surfaced, the two employees have been fired.
Since the video surfaced, the two employees have been fired.(Katelyn Phillips)

Katelyn Phillips and Lainey Blanchard are also Tifton Jimmy John’s employees. They tell WALB they were coming into work the day the video was taken. They asked their co-workers to make them a sandwich before their shift. That’s when they say the recording was made, but they didn’t find out until weeks later what had happened.

“It’s absolutely disgusting,” Phillips said. “It’s embarrassing. I would never wish this on anybody that I don’t like.”

They say the girl’s actions stemmed from an unspoken drama between the group of friends.

“I was actually very, very disgusted,” Blanchard said. “I just never thought I’d see the day that she would do something that nasty.”

Lainey Blanchard and Katelyn Phillips said they were supposed to receive the sandwiches that...
Lainey Blanchard and Katelyn Phillips said they were supposed to receive the sandwiches that were spit in.(walb)

John Taylor, the owner of the Tifton Jimmy John’s, said one of the girls in the video was fired before they found out about it, and the other was fired immediately after the video surfaced.

“We pride ourselves on how clean of a store we are, and the behavior of these two girls does not reflect once so ever on our staff,” Taylor said.

He said he assured all of his customers that something like this will never happen again.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New dashcam footage shows the Fayetteville police pursuit leading up to a shooting death an...
Albany victim’s family speaks out after kidnapping and murder, dashcam footage released
During the burglary, the former deputy committed multiple crimes that led to his current charges.
GBI arrests former Cook Co. deputy accused of burglary
According to Crisp County Sheriff's Office, the best advice for residents is to keep...
Pine straw scams on the rise across Georgia, here’s what to look out for
Cypress Grille and the conference center will remain open.
Most of Lake Blackshear Resort to be demolished
This landscape that used to be Grand Park Golf Course will be transformed into South Georgia’s...
New entertainment complex coming to Lee County in 2024

Latest News

The trail will go from Albany to Sasser.
Rails to Trails project proceeds with help from GDOT grant
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John...
Senate GOP leader McConnell briefly leaves news conference after freezing up mid-sentence
Lake Blackshear Resort and Gulf Club will be making some changes leaving some of their...
Plans to demolish most of Lake Blackshear Resort leave visitors, residents disappointed
Jessica Pisciotta says saving the lives of orphaned and injured wildlife helps keep our...
South Georgia woman saves animal wildlife through Tifton-based rehabilitation site
Plans to demolish most of Lake Blackshear Resort leave visitors, residents disappointed