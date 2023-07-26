Typical late July weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More sunshine than clouds and virtually dry Wednesday. However, a passing shower or two possible into early evening. With high pressure in control, chances of rain remain slim as it gets hotter and more humid. With daytime heating and more humidity, it’s feeling at least 5° hotter.

Highs rise into the 90s but feeling hotter with triple digit feels like readings 100° - 105°+. Mornings warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s.

Heads up isolated showers return Friday mainly along and west of I-75. Look for scattered showers and storms through the weekend into early week.

In the tropics, forecasters are now watching only one disturbance in the Atlantic. Two have dissipated while the tropical wave off the African coast in the far eastern Atlantic has been given a 30% chance of developing over the next 7 days. Still days away from land.

