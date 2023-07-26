Ask the Expert
South Georgia woman saves animal wildlife through Tifton-based rehabilitation site

Jessica Pisciotta says saving the lives of orphaned and injured wildlife helps keep our ecosystem functional.
Jessica Pisciotta says saving the lives of orphaned and injured wildlife helps keep our ecosystem functional.(walb)
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia woman says saving the lives of orphaned and injured wildlife helps keep our ecosystem functional.

Jessica Pisciotta has been conducting business since she was 15 years old. She is the owner of Steadfast Wildlife Rescue Rehab, Inc. based in Tifton.

With the help of the Department of Natural Resources, Pisciotta rescues animals that may have been hit by a car and left on the side of the road and takes them into her care. The animals that are not successful with her go into educational programs at universities across Georgia.

Animals that most people would be afraid of like red tail hawks, deer, foxes, great horn owls, raccoons and opossums are just a few examples of the types of animals she has taken in over the last 21 years. As of right now, there are roughly 105 animals in her care.

“We just get them back to where they can get back to their natural habitat. They are God’s creatures and they’re not ours to have as pets they’re not ours to keep. They belong in the wild and that’s where we get them back to as soon as we can,” Pisciotta said.

Pisciotta is using her passion to bring awareness to wildlife with the hopes of preserving them. She says helping wildlife ultimately helps us by providing balance and stability to nature’s processes.

She’s looking for the community to help by volunteering time to help clean and feed the animals. She says donations like food and essential supplies are a necessity.

Monetary donations are also accepted through CashApp at $steadfastwildlife, Venmo at steadfastwildliferescue or PayPal at steadfastwildliferescue@gmail.com.

