Report: Albany woman shot in the chest during shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was injured during a Thursday shooting, according to an Albany police report.

Officers responded to an apartment on the 100 block of Courtney Court to a report of a shooting.

After the officer arrived, they say they found a woman lying on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to her right chest area.

The victim told police that before the shooting she was arguing with two men when she turned around to go into the apartment, she was shot by the men.

The victim was taken to Phoebe Main to be treated.

Officers reportedly found six bullet casings outside the apartment and eight bullet holes in the walls and the windows of the residence.

WALB has reached out to Albany police for an update on the victim’s condition.

