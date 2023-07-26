Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Report: Albany woman shot in the chest during shooting

The victim was taken to Phoebe Main to be treated.
The victim was taken to Phoebe Main to be treated.(Source: Pixabay)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was injured during a Thursday shooting, according to an Albany police report.

Officers responded to an apartment on the 100 block of Courtney Court to a report of a shooting.

After the officer arrived, they say they found a woman lying on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to her right chest area.

The victim told police that before the shooting she was arguing with two men when she turned around to go into the apartment, she was shot by the men.

The victim was taken to Phoebe Main to be treated.

Officers reportedly found six bullet casings outside the apartment and eight bullet holes in the walls and the windows of the residence.

WALB has reached out to Albany police for an update on the victim’s condition.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New dashcam footage shows the Fayetteville police pursuit leading up to a shooting death an...
Albany victim’s family speaks out after kidnapping and murder, dashcam footage released
During the burglary, the former deputy committed multiple crimes that led to his current charges.
GBI arrests former Cook Co. deputy accused of burglary
According to Crisp County Sheriff's Office, the best advice for residents is to keep...
Pine straw scams on the rise across Georgia, here’s what to look out for
Cypress Grille and the conference center will remain open.
Most of Lake Blackshear Resort to be demolished
The victim was taken to Phoebe for further treatment after two EMS medical units responded to...
Albany police investigate Sunday stabbing

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John...
Senate GOP leader McConnell briefly leaves news conference after freezing up mid-sentence
August's Looking Up with Tommie and Lorenza segment will feature three astronomical events...
Looking Up with Tommie & Lorenza: A preview to the August sky
Looking Up with Tommie & Lorenza: A preview to the August sky
WALB is reaching out to the Dougherty County attorney for comment now that this petition has...
Former Dougherty Co. administrator files legal petition against Dougherty Co. Commission