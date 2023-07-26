Rails to Trails project proceeds with help from GDOT grant

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Albany now has even more amenities in the works!

A trail that goes all the way from Albany to Sasser has been in talks for quite a few years. And after a recent major grant, that’s finally coming true!

“There’s an old railroad bed that is really a straight line from downtown Albany all the way to Sasser,” Ward 4 Commissioner Chad Warbington said. “The challenge has always been, you know, the design. It goes through three counties and so you got to get different counties in alignment.”

Those counties include Lee County and Terrell County. The grant is through GDOT and is worth $1.2 million.

“I don’t think we have any trails that are this length,” Warbington said. “We have some trails at Radium Springs, we have some trails at Riverfront. But no trail- this is a thirteen-mile trail. So this is a trip they you can bike, jog, walk. You can even do small sections of it. But really this would be the first major trail that Albany has.”

Now that the project has been voted on, the next few steps are expected to take a few years.

“At that point, when it’s finished, when they come up with the design, it’ll be presented,” an advisor at the meeting said. “And then it’ll be put out for bids. And before we do that we’ll actually have a cost estimate and we’ll seek another grant for the construction activity at that point once the design is complete.”

Commissioners are hoping this trail will not only benefit locals but also those visitors.

“People are going to be coming in from other cities and other counties to eat at our restaurants, purchase gas, help with our sales tax,” Warbington said. “So it’s going to bring in outsiders as well to come into Albany. So I think it’s twofold. It’s going to benefit local citizens, but then it’s going to be a regional project in my opinion as well.”

We’ll be sure to keep you updated as the project continues to develop.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.