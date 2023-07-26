Plans to demolish most of Lake Blackshear Resort leave visitors, residents disappointed

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) -The popular Lake Blackshear Resort and Golf Course has many Crisp County residents disappointed after employees announced many of its buildings will have to be torn down.

Right where I’m standing are two villas known for being a tourist attraction, and the Grill that will soon begin the process of being demolished come October 2023. WALB spoke with authorities, and they say the reason is because of structure safety.

The property, including the hotel and eight villas, is planned to be demolished in October, according to a report from North Georgia Mountain Authority. Cypress Grille and the conference center will remain open.

Although those parts of the resort will be ready for enhancements, here is what one Georgia state senator hopes moving forward.

“That is what we hope for, but we may have to partner with a hotel out there. Because the state can’t do it all, and I don’t think the state will be willing to put the amount of funds there to build a 70+ acre hotel,” said District 13 Georgia State Senator Carden Summers.

One family says they look forward to coming here each year as there is not much to do for locals.

“Yeah, I would have to find another place to come, and I already know that I like this place so I wouldn’t want to find something else. Don’t fix what’s not broken you know? We’ve been coming here since I was 7 years old,” said James Wanzer, a Lake Blackshear Resort visitor.

“The establishments are always great. Every time we come here, it’s always amazing. And I feel sad that they are trying to demolish this great place. It’s really unfortunate,” said Christala Rahman, a Cordele resident and Lake Blackshear Resort visitor.

Part of the demolition process was due to the structure of the building, making it hard to maintain.

“Without trying to throw anybody under the bus, it was very spotty construction the way they were built. They have been leaking from what we have been able to ascertain from day one, and therefore, when you have a leaking roof, that can cause rotten buildings,” Carden Summers said.

“It would mean my family would have to find another place that brings back so many memories. We have lost so many family members and we come here to remember them, so that would mean losing a lot of memories,” Rahman said.

One family WALB spoke with says they would be devastated if they closed down parts of Lake Blackshear Resort, as this has been a part of their family tradition for years

They say they were initially drawn to their amenities and that is what keeps them wanting to come back.

“Having a family come down here and all of us hanging out as a family, and that doesn’t happen very often, so that was cool to me. I remember getting up early in the morning when they used to have helicopters come and land in one of the fields,” said James Wanzer, a Lake Blackshear Resort visitor.

Summers wants to remind people that the property serves those in Southwest Georgia and is open to suggestions for future plans.

“It would do them well to go online and express their concerns to the governor’s office, or at least let me know please help us in rebuilding this in any way possible,” said Summers.

The demolition and rebuilding process could push the timeline of a new property back to at least 2025.

