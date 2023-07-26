Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Pine straw scams on the rise across Georgia, here’s what to look out for

Pine straw scams are at an all-time high in South Georgia, and Crisp County Sheriff's office is telling everyone to be safe and aware.
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia homeowners are once again being targeted by pine straw scams, but they’re not the only ones impacted.

According to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, the best advice for residents is to keep documentation of everything involving the service because it could turn into a civil matter.

The scammers are impersonating legitimate businesses. They knock at your door offering to lay pine straw for a certain price. Once the service is done, the scammer will then double or triple the price. Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Haley Wade said the scam makes its rounds several times a year.

“This has occurred all throughout Georgia, we don’t want citizens to only think it will only happen this time of year, we want them to be weary and on guard all times of year.” Wade said.

Mitch Mitchell, owner of Mitchell’s Pine Straw, has been in business for over 12 years. They service and sell to brands like Walmart, colleges and universities such as Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and Albany State University, etc. He said that usually, companies are not cold calling for business. He says that’s a red flag.

“The obvious thing to look out for is what area code they are calling from. All of our business is word of mouth and references from other people that we’ve serviced and so we don’t even call people.” Mitchell said.

The sheriff’s office says the one thing scammers are out to get is money. The calls they’ve received are from residents being scammed for over $1,500.

Mitchell says the best thing for consumers to do is research first. He says a heavy social media presence is a good indicator of good business. He advises the community to count the amount of bail prior to the service.

“When they spread the straw, count the bails again and minus the difference is what you’re going to pay them, and it should be no arguing then.” He said.

The sheriff’s offices encourages you to report such crimes to their office by calling (229) 276-2600.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Jimmerson has waited more than 10 years behind bars for his day in court. His defense...
Mistrial declared after man waits 10 years in jail for day in court
Former Albany Tomorrow CEO Thomas Chatmon.
First Albany Tomorrow CEO passes away
Cypress Grille and the conference center will remain open.
Most of Lake Blackshear Resort to be demolished
The victim was taken to Phoebe for further treatment after two EMS medical units responded to...
Albany police investigate Sunday stabbing
During the burglary, the former deputy committed multiple crimes that led to his current charges.
GBI arrests former Cook Co. deputy accused of burglary

Latest News

Ora West Lee Apartments are overseen by the Valdosta Housing Authority.
Mother and 7 kids displaced after house fire, highlights need for affordable housing in Valdosta
Victim speaks out after Valdosta fire leaves 8 displaced
Albany 6th grade teacher wins $10,000 classroom makeover
Chateireya Fordham with other teachers and DOCO School System staff.
Albany 6th grade teacher wins $10,000 classroom makeover