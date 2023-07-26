Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Large crane collapses, catches fire on NY high-rise

A crane is on fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.
A crane is on fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.(Source: WCBS/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A tall construction crane caught fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning, and its arm hit a building as it crashed to the street below.

Photos and videos posted on social media show flames bursting from the car of a crane hundreds of feet above 10th Avenue at 41st Street. The crane’s arm scraped the top floors of a skyscraper across the street as it fell.

There were no immediate reports of injuries from the crane fire and collapse, which happened shortly before 8 a.m.

Firefighters stationed on a roof deck of another building used hoses to battle the blaze. Surrounding streets were closed to traffic.

The location on Manhattan’s West Side is near the Port Authority Bus Terminal and an entrance to the Lincoln Tunnel, which carries auto traffic to and from New Jersey under the Hudson River.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the burglary, the former deputy committed multiple crimes that led to his current charges.
GBI arrests former Cook Co. deputy accused of burglary
New dashcam footage shows the Fayetteville police pursuit leading up to a shooting death an...
Albany victim’s family speaks out after kidnapping and murder, dashcam footage released
Cypress Grille and the conference center will remain open.
Most of Lake Blackshear Resort to be demolished
The victim was taken to Phoebe for further treatment after two EMS medical units responded to...
Albany police investigate Sunday stabbing
This landscape that used to be Grand Park Golf Course will be transformed into South Georgia’s...
New entertainment complex coming to Lee County in 2024

Latest News

Samsung, a South Korean technology giant that’s also a major producer of computer memory chips,...
Samsung unveils foldable smartphones in a bet on bending device screens
A California man says an officer used excessive force.
GRAPHIC: Police accused of using excessive force
The U.S. Mint announced the next five women to be featured on quarters; the 2024 quarters will...
5 American women will appear on new quarters in 2024
FILE - Tuesday's jump comes after an increase in oil prices, which have climbed to three-month...
Gas prices see biggest one-day increase in a year