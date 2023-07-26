Former Dougherty Co. administrator files legal petition against Dougherty Co. Commission

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Former Dougherty County Administrator Michael McCoy’s attorney has officially filed a “petition for review” to the Dougherty County Superior Court.

The petition challenges the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners’ proceeding and termination ruling on June 26.

The petition is asking for a trial by jury and that McCoy be reinstated to his former position.

It’s also asking that lost wages and benefits since his termination be paid to McCoy, plus attorney fees.

The petition also lists the errors that McCoy says the commission made while ruling for his termination, including that the termination was made upon unlawful procedure.

It also notes that McCoy was denied a due process hearing and the opportunity to present evidence.

WALB sat down with Maurice King, McCoy’s attorney, before the petition was filed. He says the hearing that McCoy got before the board was not the hearing he was entitled to.

WALB is reaching out to the Dougherty County attorney for comment now that this petition has been filed.

