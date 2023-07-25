ATHENS, Ga. (WALB) - One Georgia man stood above the rest this weekend battling the weather at the British Open at Liverpool Golf Club. Brian Harman shot 1-under in the final round to capture his first major win and the coveted Claret Jug. The Savannah native and Georgia Bulldog alum becomes just the third lefty to win the Open joining Bob Charles and Phil Mickelson.

“It’s been a lot of work. I’m 36 years old I’ve put a lot of time a lot of sacrifice into this game so to be able to take a minute and just be like I did it...this week, I did it,” said Harman.

University of Georgia alums finish atop the Open Championship leaderboard (Source: WALB)

Harman was not the only participant with Georgia ties to make waves at the Open. Josef “Sepp” Straka who was born in Austria but attended Lowndes High School and also the University of Georgia finished in a four way tie for 2nd. Straka recorded 21 birdies over the four days.

