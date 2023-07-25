Ask the Expert
Three people found dead in car identified as Marines who served at Camp Lejeune

Three bodies were found inside a car early Sunday morning at the Speedway on 14477 Hwy 17, according to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.
By Zach Solon and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Three bodies were found inside a car at a North Carolina gas station on Sunday morning, WECT reports.

The U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Marine Logistics Group said on Tuesday that the three were Marines and identified them as:

  • “Marine Corps Lance Corporal Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, from Madison, Wisconsin. Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg was a Motor Vehicle Operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group. Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg entered active duty service in May 2021.
  • “Marine Corps Lance Corporal Merax C. Dockery, 23, from Pottawatomie, Oklahoma. Lance Cpl. Dockery was a Motor Vehicle Operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group. Lance Cpl. Dockery entered active duty service in June 2020.
  • “Marine Corps Lance Corporal Ivan R. Garcia, 23, from Naples, Florida. Lance Cpl. Garcia was a Motor Vehicle Operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group. Lance Cpl. Garcia entered active duty service in July 2019.”

“My deepest sympathy and condolences are extended to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg, Lance Cpl. Dockery and Lance Cpl. Garcia,” said Brig. Gen. Michael E. McWilliams, commanding general of the 2nd Marine Logistics Group. “Our focus is providing the necessary resources and support to those impacted by their tragic loss as they navigate this extremely difficult time.”

Sgt. Chester Ward with the sheriff’s office says foul play is not suspected, but investigators are waiting for autopsy results to determine how the three men died. Sheriff Alan Cutler does not know how long it will take for those results to be returned.

Deputies were called to the Speedway gas station at 14477 Highway 17 to investigate a report of a missing person at around 9 a.m. Sunday.

Ward says investigators are also working to determine how long the men were dead before their bodies were discovered. The 2nd Marine Logistics Group said Tuesday that they are supporting NCIS and local authorities

“This is an ongoing investigation. There does not appear to have ever been any threat to members of the community. More information will be released as we are able to do so,” a sheriff’s office announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

