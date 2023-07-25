Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

‘That day is finally here’: Officer returns to duty 18 months after near-death experience

The Marion Police Department announced that Officer Breanna Toney was back in uniform Monday for the first time since Jan. 31, 2022. (Source: WHNS)
By Alvieann Chandler and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A police officer in North Carolina has returned to work 18 months after a near-death experience.

The Marion Police Department announced that Officer Breanna Toney was back in uniform Monday for the first time since Jan. 31, 2022.

On that winter day, Toney was driving her patrol vehicle on NC-226 when another vehicle collided with hers, causing the patrol car to become engulfed in flames.

A bystander came to the rescue and pulled Toney from the fiery vehicle.

According to police, Toney was airlifted to the hospital and underwent surgery to repair several lower body injuries. She also had several broken ribs and other upper body injuries.

Community members later came together to hold a fundraiser for her as she recovered.

In a Facebook post Monday, the police department announced that Toney has returned to work.

“From day one, Breanna never lost sight of returning to full duty at the Marion Police Department. After months of physical therapy and rehabilitation, that day is finally here,” the department said.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Jimmerson has waited more than 10 years behind bars for his day in court. His defense...
Mistrial declared after man waits 10 years in jail for day in court
Former Albany Tomorrow CEO Thomas Chatmon.
First Albany Tomorrow CEO passes away
Cypress Grille and the conference center will remain open.
Most of Lake Blackshear Resort to be demolished
The victim was taken to Phoebe for further treatment after two EMS medical units responded to...
Albany police investigate Sunday stabbing
At around 2:18 p.m. on Saturday, Lowndes County 911 received a call about an accident on I-75....
GSP investigating Sunday afternoon wreck on I-75

Latest News

FILE - A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seen on July 7, 2021, in Ovando,...
Traps removed after no sign of the grizzly that killed a woman near Yellowstone
FILE - Republicans said Zuckerberg has "willfully refused" to comply with a February subpoena.
House Republicans plan to hold Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress
Biden pushes for insurers to cover mental health as extensively as medical health
Biden pushes for insurers to cover mental health as extensively as medical health
Biden pushes for insurers to cover mental health as extensively as medical health
FILE - A UPS driver puts his seat belt on before driving off as UPS workers hold a rally in...
UPS reaches tentative contract with 340,000 unionized workers, potentially dodging calamitous strike