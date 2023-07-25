Quiet and hot

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful sunshine on a hot summer day. Humidity remains low for late July however it’ll slowly rise the rest of the week. Mild low 70s again for a pleasant Wednesday morning. Temperatures rise into 90s with feels like readings around 100°.

Other than a few pop-up showers mostly dry conditions. Conditions gradually return to hotter and more humid through the week into the weekend.

Rain chances are back with isolated showers and storms through the weekend into next week.

In the tropics, forecasters are watching three disturbances in the Atlantic. One disturbance is SW of Bermuda moving W-NW toward the SE coast late week into the weekend. Right now it has a low end chance of development however it bears watching. Invest 95-L is slowly moving west toward the SE Caribbean. The latest tropical wave is just off the African coast in the far eastern Atlantic has a 20% chance of developing over the next 7 days.

