New entertainment complex coming to Lee County in 2024

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - An exciting new attraction planned for South Georgia is expected to open in 2024. An entertainment complex is proposed at the site of the former Grand Island Golf Course, just off Ledo Road in Lee County.

This landscape that used to be Grand Park Golf Course will be transformed into South Georgia’s very first entertainment complex, complete with a skating rink.

This entertainment complex will be coming to Lee County in 2024. Co-Founders Terry Ho and John Senkbeil say the complex will include a gamified golf course, pickleball and wiffle ball courts. (Source: WALB)

Terry Ho, co-founder of Grand Island Park LLC, says he first thought of bringing a facility like this to Lee County back in 2016. After facing some troubles then and going through the COVID-19 pandemic, he told WALB he’s looking forward to bringing the complex here in the summer of 2024.

“What kicked it off was because of Stardust closing. Once they closed, I see on social networks that everybody missed it and the kids had nowhere to go,” Ho said.

The next step in the process is acquiring the land where the Grand Island Golf Course used to be.

“We have verbal agreements. We just have to show the building authority the type of building we have planned for the layout,” Ho said.

He also WALB, in addition to the skate park and the gamified golf course, there will be pickleball courts and wiffle ball courts.

“We’re gonna do the best we can to build a nice facility for South Georgia,” Ho said.

Cutting back on the need to travel to have fun is another goal Terry hopes to accomplish with the entertainment complex.

