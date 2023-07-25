Ask the Expert
Marriage troubles? Tech to the rescue!

With children, finances, conflicting schedules, and jobs, it can all add up to marital conflict.
By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) --- You’ve probably heard half of all marriages end in divorce. It turns out, more people get married each year than get divorced. Last year, there were 680 thousand people calling it quits. But there were over two million people saying, “I do.” The average failed marriage lasts about eight years. But now, you can save a failing marriage with a little help from Alexa!

With children, finances, conflicting schedules, and jobs, it can all add up to marital conflict. Studies show the top three common arguments between married couples were chores, responsibilities, and children. W research shows that with a little help from their phones, these arguments can be squashed.

If the alarm clock goes off too early, the Apple watch has silent alarms now that can wake you up without all the noise. If you can’t remember the kid’s schedules, create shared family calendars containing specific instructions both partners can update frequently. If you can’t agree on groceries, try creating a document and inventory sheet of everything you already have in the fridge, so no one overspends or repeats. And if you ever need extra affirmation, Alexa can be programmed to answer anything you program her to. Also, try texting throughout the day, for nothing else so your significant other knows you’re thinking of them.

In the end, tech can also cause relationship trouble. Be sure to find balance and never let screen time diminish face time or become a distraction when you’re with a partner.

Contributors to this news report include: Ally Stratis, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

