Little rain as humidity climbs

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some clouds but mostly dry this afternoon. Isolated showers moved across portions of #SGA as highs topped low 90s. With drier air returning it’s not feeling as hot or humid as last week however it won’t last.

Seasonably hot 90s and higher humidity will bring the unpleasant summer conditions back. Expect very little cooling with only a slim chance for a pop-up shower or two.

July has been a very wet month with above average rainfall. Albany has recorded more than 7 inches which runs about 3″ above average. SGA has been out of drought for a few weeks.

Overall, a hot and dry week. Look for rain chances to creep back over the weekend into next Monday.

In the tropics, no named storms. However, there’s an area of low pressure south of Bermuda. NHC’s projected track moves the system toward the East Coast late week into the weekend. For now, it has a 20% chance of developing over the next 7days.

