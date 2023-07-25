GBI arrests former Cook Co. deputy accused of burglary

Ask the Expert
By Lorenza Medley and WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - A former Cook County deputy was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on Friday and is now facing burglary and other charges.

On Wednesday, the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office requested the GBI to investigate former Cook County Sheriff’s Deputy Trey Kenny, 33, of Hahira.

Kenny reportedly burglarized a home between June 30 and July 11, according to GBI information. During the burglary, Kenny allegedly committed multiple crimes that led to his arrest. He was fired on July 7, 2023.

He is currently charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of eavesdropping and surveillance, theft by taking, second-degree criminal damage to property, three counts of possession of a firearm during a felony, misdemeanor stalking and violation of oath of office.

Anyone with information on the incidents is encouraged to contact the Cook County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 896-7471, submit a tip online or download the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

