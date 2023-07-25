Ask the Expert
Dashcam footage released in Albany man kidnapping and murder case, victim’s family speaks out

New dashcam footage shows the Fayetteville police pursuit leading up to a shooting death an Albany man is charged with.(wsbtv)
By Lenah Allen
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - New dashcam footage from a Fayetteville police officer pursuit shows what led up to an Albany man being charged with shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend. The suspect, Cameron Hopkins, 20, was charged with kidnapping the same victim one year earlier.

The dashcam footage shows Fayetteville police chasing Hopkins after they say he kidnapped Khaliyah Jones, 19, from a Fayetteville Wing Stop on July 16 around 11 p.m. Hopkins led police to Lovejoy High School where they had to use a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver to stop the car. That’s when shots were fired out of the car at police. No law enforcement was hit. But police later heard more shots fired inside the car when they say Hopkins shot and killed Jones.

Khaliyah Jones was just 19-years-old when she was shot to death in the July 16 pursuit.
Khaliyah Jones was just 19-years-old when she was shot to death in the July 16 pursuit.(Bridgette Jones)

Khaliyah Jones’ mom, Bridgette Jones, said the last thing she told her daughter was that she loved her hours before she was kidnapped and shot to death. Bridgette said she moved her family away from Albany to get away from Hopkins.

“We just want everyone to know her name,” Bridgette said. “She might have loved him, he might have loved her but at the end of the day, my child is dead.”

Bridgette said she received a call from Hopkins during the shooting that happened after the police pursuit.

“When Cameron called me my daughter was already dead. And he kept saying ‘Bae, wake up, bae wake up.’ And I said Cameron you shot her?” Bridgette said.

Khaliyah's mom Bridgette Jones made a necklace with her daughter's picture in it as a way to...
Khaliyah's mom Bridgette Jones made a necklace with her daughter's picture in it as a way to remember her.(walb)

Currently, Hopkins faces new charges out of Clayton County including murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime. Bridgette said her daughter’s death could have been avoided if the justice system didn’t fail her. Hopkins has a pending misdeamer case out of Dougherty County where he pled not guilty to a battery family violence charge. That charge stemmed from a May 2022 incident where police say Hopkins slapped Jones.

Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards explained how Hopkins was able to get out on bond considering his history with law enforcement.

“In this instance, beginning in Dougherty County, if there were no other instances that were shown to be instances of domestic violence, it is likely that he probably would have gotten a bond. But there would still be some special conditions normally attached to bond in a domestic violence case, even here in Dougherty County,” Edwards said.

Bridgette said that while she can’t bring her daughter back, she will fight in her honor to save other domestic violence victims.

“There needs to be some kind of accountability in place. Because it was my daughter July 17th, but who is to say August 1st it won’t be their daughter,” she said.

Back in 2021, Geogia’s Family Violence Act was revised to include protection for victims who were impacted by abuse from dating relationships. Still, Bridgette tells WALB it wasn’t enough to protect her daughter, which is why she’ll continue fighting for change.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

