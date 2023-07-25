Americus behavioral health center adds services to address mental health crisis

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Southwest Georgia is getting more help in the mental health crisis.

That is why Middle Flint Health & Wellness in Americus is adding services that will help families and potentially make the community safer.

The center has been around for 50 years, but one of the unique services is having its own Crisis Stabilization Unit. The center will provide transportation for anyone who needs immediate attention.

“In the Sumter County area, we have services that array from behavioral health, in-patient services, outpatient services, which means seeing a psychiatrist, a therapist, medication and nursing assessments,” Angela Holt, CEO of Middle Flint Health and Wellness, said.

Americus resident Shantay Smith has been with the center for 13 years and says she has truly been able to see the progress since Day 1.

“Middle Flint has helped me a whole lot with my depression, my anxiety and like I can talk about anything, and not be afraid to talk,” Smith said.

Middle Flint not only serves patients in-house, but they also meet the patients where they are located.

“We have 10 other counties that we serve. We do a lot of community-based services going into the homes, going into the schools. We work with individuals in all settings,” Holt said.

“The day treatment center is there it helps me with my depression. I don’t have to worry about people judging me because we are all there for the same reason for our mental health,” Smith said.

Middle Flint Health and Wellness was previously called Middle Flint Behavioral Health.

The organization’s slogan is “Our community, our priority.” Part of the rebranding process is removing the stigma behind the term “behavioral health,” and the mental health industry.

Under their new name, Middle Flint now offers services such as residential homes for those with substance abuse issues, transportation and therapy.

“It’s hard, and that’s the word I will say. It’s going to be hard, but you have to realize that the program is not just there to be there, it’s there to help you,” Smith said.

Smith says the support from other peers battling the same diagnosis keeps her going. And the staff at Middle Flint say they try and foster those relationships.

“I often communicate with my staff that it takes a special kind of something to do this type of work, and to be committed to this type of work. And so, we have a rockstar staff that are heroes in their own right,” Holt said.

Middle Flint says it’ll continue to expand its services for the 11 total counties it serves including Crisp, Dooly, Sumter, and Webster Counties.

