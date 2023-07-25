3 charged, 1 wanted in connection to Blakely shooting with injuries

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - Three suspects have been charged and one is still wanted after a July shooting with injuries in Blakely.

The shooting happened on July 20 on Washington Avenue and N. Church Street and left a 19-year-old victim injured, according to the Blakely Police Department.

Two suspects, Justin Brackins, 17, and Dykevian Williams, 17, were arrested on Thursday after law enforcement tracked their vehicle to an area south of Blakely in Early County.

They were both arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property (firearm) and possession of marijuana w/intent to distribute.

On Monday, Tru’Darius Glenn, 20, turned himself in to the Blakely police, a release confirmed. He is currently charged with aggravated assault with more charges likely.

A fourth suspect, Johnnie Henry, 18, is still wanted by police in connection to the shooting.

Blakely shooting suspect Johnnie Henry (Source: Blakely Police Department)

If you have any information on Henry’s location or the case in general, you are asked to call Blakely police at (229) 723-3414 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

