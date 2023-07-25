Ask the Expert
2 arrested on several drug charges in Crisp County

Photo of the items received during the Crisp Co. search warrant
Photo of the items received during the Crisp Co. search warrant(Source: Crisp County Sheriff's Office)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested after a home was searched in Crisp Co. and drugs were found, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, the Mid South Narcotics Task Force (MSNTF) and Crisp County Sheriff’s Office carried out a search warrant in the 600 block of 8th Street South in Cordele. The search resulted in suspected crack cocaine, suspected tramadol pills and cash, per officials.

Keaton Smith, 47, of Cordele, was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a housing project and prescription drugs not in the original container.

Wanda Peterson, 46, of Cordele, was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a housing project and prescription drugs not in the original container.

Keaton Smith (left) and Wanda Peterson (right) were charged on several drug charges including...
Keaton Smith (left) and Wanda Peterson (right) were charged on several drug charges including trafficking cocaine and prescription drugs not in original container.(Source: Crisp County Sheriff's Office)

Residents can submit tips online or call the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 276-2600. Reports can remain anonymous. Always call 911 for imminent threats.

