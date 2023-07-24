Valdosta’s Dasher Building welcomes new downtown mural

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Valdosta created a Public Art Program to promote the creation of art and its value to the entire community.

Several huge murals, like the one displayed on the Dasher Building in downtown Valdosta, have made their way to the City Without Limits. The city says this mural in particular is a marketing tool like no other.

“The whole point of our public art is placemaking, and this is placemaking at its finest,” Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson said. “Everybody’s going to selfie before this thing. Everybody’s going to share this. It’s publicity you couldn’t buy.”

The city dedicated this mural to several things people love about this community and some of the history that lies within. Valdosta State University, the Liberty Theatre, blueberries to represent the Blueberry Festival, azaleas to represent Azalea City, and even canoeing down the Willacoochee River, a community favorite, is all incorporated in this mural.

“We had a gentleman just say, ‘I pass this every single day, when did it go up?’ I had to tell him we dedicated it about three weeks ago. He was in awe. The design he thought was fantastic and you saw how many pictures he took,” Matheson said.

The artist behind this mural is Taylor Shaw. Shaw says since moving to Valdosta, he has always been interested in bringing more public art downtown. He says he created this 70-foot by 15-foot mural through inspirations from vintage postcards.

“You know, after living in some larger cities that really promote public art and what it can do for the community, not only economically, but fostering the sense of community and unity within the community. It’s been amazing to see it come together like this,” Shaw said.

