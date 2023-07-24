Valdosta Fire Dept. investigating apartment fire that left 8 displaced

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Fire Department (VPD) responded to an apartment fire at the 600 block of E. Ann Street on Monday morning.

At around 9:55 a.m., VFD responded to a fire at the Ora Lee West Apartments. The first unit arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the front of the apartment, according to a release.

The fire was found in the closet of the apartment.

Everyone inside the building was evacuated. The American Red Cross was called to help the eight displaced residents.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

