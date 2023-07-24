Most of Lake Blackshear Resort to be demolished

LAKE BLACKSHEAR, Ga. (WALB) - After Lake Blackshear Resort & Golf Club was closed in Dec. 2022 due to safety concerns, North Georgia Mountain Authority (NGMA) has now decided to demolish almost all of the property.

The property, including the hotel and eight villas, is planned to be demolished in Oct., according to a report from NGMA. Cypress Grille and the conference center will remain open.

Georgia State Senator Carden Summers wrote in a Facebook in December that the resort was created with “Extremely poor construction to begin with.” He added that the roof and walls had been leaking and that the buildings were in bad condition.

The company RM Woodworth Hotel Advisory Services will now work with NGMA on possible redevelopment of the property after the demolition.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.