GSP investigating Sunday afternoon wreck on I-75

At around 2:18 p.m. on Saturday, Lowndes County 911 received a call about an accident on I-75....
At around 2:18 p.m. on Saturday, Lowndes County 911 received a call about an accident on I-75. A deputy was dispatched and remained on the scene until a trooper with GSP arrived.
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a wreck that happened on I-75 on Sunday afternoon.

At around 2:18 p.m. on Sunday, Lowndes County 911 received a call about an accident on I-75 near Exit 5. A deputy was dispatched and remained on the scene until a trooper with GSP arrived.

Only two cars were involved in the accident, according to GSP Cpl. Darren Heard. The accident was caused by the driver at fault driving too fast for the conditions.

At the time of the accident, the road was wet and the driver was going too fast and tried to merge, causing her to lose control and hit another vehicle, according to Heard.

The driver was cited for driving too fast for the conditions.

No injuries were reported at the time of the accident.

