First Albany Tomorrow CEO passes away

Former Albany Tomorrow CEO Thomas Chatmon.(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Ga. (WALB) - Albany native Thomas Chatmon, the first CEO of Albany Tomorrow, has passed away. He was 68.

Albany Tomorrow, the now-closed nonprofit, worked to revitalize and develop downtown Albany.

He stepped down from the position in 2007 to serve as executive director of the Downtown Development Board in Orlando, Florida.

Under Chatmon’s leadership, Albany Tomorrow helped build major projects such as the Flint Riverquairum, the Hilton Garden Inn, and the new Albany police headquarters.

According to Downtown Orlando. Chatmon was named in Georgia Trend Magazine’s annual list of 100 most influential Georgians and has received numerous other distinguished awards, such as the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Leadership Award and the Leadership Albany Outstanding Alumni Award. Thomas has been honored as one of Orlando Business Journal’s 10 businessmen to watch, and Orlando Magazine named him one of Orlando’s 50 Most Powerful People.

He was also a proud graduate of Morehouse College.

