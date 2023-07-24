Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Dougherty Co. Police Dept. to host 2023 National Night Out back to school event

The free event will be held on Thursday, July 27, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds.
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Parents in Dougherty Co. worrying about how they’re going to start getting their kids ready to go back to school need look no further. The Dougherty County Police Department is hosting its annual National Night Out event.

The free event will be held on Thursday, July 27, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds.

Services at the event include haircuts, hair braiding, free backpacks and back-to-school snacks. Around 50 vendors will be in attendance, including Phoebe, who will provide free vegetables for children and families.

Officers with the department say that while it takes a lot of effort to put something like this together, they’re proud to do it for the benefit of the community.

“We want the community to be able to understand that we’re not always there for negative times,” Dougherty County Police Captain Tamiko Whitlock said. “We’re there for positive times. And we want the city to be prepared and understand we want the kids to be prepared for the new school year. We want to make sure that everything is covered and they have everything they need to start the school year.”

Everything is only available while supplies last, so be sure to get out there and get your child prepared for the upcoming school year!

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At around 2:18 p.m. on Saturday, Lowndes County 911 received a call about an accident on I-75....
GSP investigating Sunday afternoon wreck on I-75
Maurice Jimmerson has waited more than 10 years behind bars for his day in court. His defense...
Mistrial declared after man waits 10 years in jail for day in court
The department advises that residents protect themselves by saying no to door-to-door...
Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of pine straw scams
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
File - An Amber Alert issued for a 1-year-old girl from Georgia was canceled Sunday. (NCMEC)
Amber Alert canceled for missing 1-year-old Georgia girl

Latest News

Bainbridge native Brent Warr saw an opportunity in a blighted building located on Calhoun Street.
Bainbridge native brings economic growth through revitalized blighted property
Cypress Grille and the conference center will remain open.
Most of Lake Blackshear Resort to be demolished
Grand Island park expected to open summer 2024
Dougherty Co. Police Dept. to host 2023 National Night Out back to school event