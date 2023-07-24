Dougherty Co. Police Dept. to host 2023 National Night Out back to school event

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Parents in Dougherty Co. worrying about how they’re going to start getting their kids ready to go back to school need look no further. The Dougherty County Police Department is hosting its annual National Night Out event.

The free event will be held on Thursday, July 27, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds.

Services at the event include haircuts, hair braiding, free backpacks and back-to-school snacks. Around 50 vendors will be in attendance, including Phoebe, who will provide free vegetables for children and families.

Officers with the department say that while it takes a lot of effort to put something like this together, they’re proud to do it for the benefit of the community.

“We want the community to be able to understand that we’re not always there for negative times,” Dougherty County Police Captain Tamiko Whitlock said. “We’re there for positive times. And we want the city to be prepared and understand we want the kids to be prepared for the new school year. We want to make sure that everything is covered and they have everything they need to start the school year.”

Everything is only available while supplies last, so be sure to get out there and get your child prepared for the upcoming school year!

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.