Dawson police report multiple Hyundai, Kia car break ins

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - The Dawson Police Department reported multiple recent break-ins of Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

Break-ins to Kia and Hyundai-specific vehicles were popularized by TikTok challenges that ended with 14 crashes and eight deaths being reported nationwide, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Dawson police are asking drivers of Hyundais and Kias to contact the companies for updates to prevent break-ins or thefts.

Anyone experiencing issues with break-ins within Dawson is asked to call (229) 995-4414.

