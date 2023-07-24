Civil Rights mural in Downtown Valdosta set to be completed soon

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Valdosta has welcomed two large murals to its Downtown area within the past month, one called “Christ the King” which is still being painted.

The new 100-foot by 15-foot mural, ‘Christ the King’, is located directly adjacent to Mack’s Park on McKey Street. The mural showcases prominent Civil Rights figures like Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, Maya Angelou, Harriet Tubman, LGTBQ activist Marsha P. Johnson and Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old male who was gunned down while jogging in his Brunswick neighborhood.

“To tell a story of the larger struggle of the Civil Rights Movement. To highlight some of its most important icons. And to make that connection between the struggles of the 18th, 19th, and 20th century going all the way really into the 21st century,” Michael Noll, junior warden for Christ the King Episcopal Church, said.

Christ the King Church, located in Downtown Valdosta, says they hope this mural provides people an opportunity to reflect on our successes and failures as a society.

“We hope this will provoke discussion. And hopefully lead to a position where we can start a healing process one conversation, one relationship, one community, one city— at all times,” Noll, said.

Today, artists continued work on the mural, specifically on a tree that depicts Mary Turner, a woman who was lynched 16 miles north of Lowndes County in 1918 by a white mob from Brooks County.

“This mural right here tells a story that I think young inspiring minds in this kind of town need to hear,” A’Shadrian Clayton, an artist who participated in making this mural, said. “People who look like me, and people who don’t— need to see this. We wanted to choose pillars who will really stand in and be stoic figureheads for what we’re trying to say.”

Clayton and Taylor Shaw started this mural about 12 days ago and they say that they should be finished in another week or so.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.