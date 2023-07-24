Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Civil Rights mural in Downtown Valdosta set to be completed soon

This is a glimpse of this 100-foot by 15-foot mural.
This is a glimpse of this 100-foot by 15-foot mural.(Source: WALB)
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Valdosta has welcomed two large murals to its Downtown area within the past month, one called “Christ the King” which is still being painted.

The new 100-foot by 15-foot mural, ‘Christ the King’, is located directly adjacent to Mack’s Park on McKey Street. The mural showcases prominent Civil Rights figures like Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, Maya Angelou, Harriet Tubman, LGTBQ activist Marsha P. Johnson and Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old male who was gunned down while jogging in his Brunswick neighborhood.

“To tell a story of the larger struggle of the Civil Rights Movement. To highlight some of its most important icons. And to make that connection between the struggles of the 18th, 19th, and 20th century going all the way really into the 21st century,” Michael Noll, junior warden for Christ the King Episcopal Church, said.

Christ the King Church, located in Downtown Valdosta, says they hope this mural provides people an opportunity to reflect on our successes and failures as a society.

“We hope this will provoke discussion. And hopefully lead to a position where we can start a healing process one conversation, one relationship, one community, one city— at all times,” Noll, said.

Today, artists continued work on the mural, specifically on a tree that depicts Mary Turner, a woman who was lynched 16 miles north of Lowndes County in 1918 by a white mob from Brooks County.

“This mural right here tells a story that I think young inspiring minds in this kind of town need to hear,” A’Shadrian Clayton, an artist who participated in making this mural, said. “People who look like me, and people who don’t— need to see this. We wanted to choose pillars who will really stand in and be stoic figureheads for what we’re trying to say.”

Clayton and Taylor Shaw started this mural about 12 days ago and they say that they should be finished in another week or so.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At around 2:18 p.m. on Saturday, Lowndes County 911 received a call about an accident on I-75....
GSP investigating Sunday afternoon wreck on I-75
Maurice Jimmerson has waited more than 10 years behind bars for his day in court. His defense...
Mistrial declared after man waits 10 years in jail for day in court
The department advises that residents protect themselves by saying no to door-to-door...
Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of pine straw scams
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
File - An Amber Alert issued for a 1-year-old girl from Georgia was canceled Sunday. (NCMEC)
Amber Alert canceled for missing 1-year-old Georgia girl

Latest News

The city of Valdosta created a Public Art Program to promote the creation of art and it's value...
Valdosta’s Dasher Building welcomes new downtown mural
Valdosta’s Dasher Building welcomes new downtown mural
Bainbridge native Brent Warr saw an opportunity in a blighted building located on Calhoun Street.
Bainbridge native brings economic growth through revitalized blighted property
The event is free to the public.
Dougherty Co. Police Dept. to host 2023 National Night Out back to school event