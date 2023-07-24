Ask the Expert
Bainbridge native brings economic growth through revitalized blighted property

By Lenah Allen
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Dilapidated buildings in South Georgia hurt communities. They bring down property value and they often became a haven for the homeless and a conduit for crime. But one man who saw a blighted property in Bainbridge saw an opportunity.

The old building has been sitting on Calhoun Street as a huge eye sore for about 10 years but now it’s going to be transformed into a hub for local businesses and for people to live in.

Bainbridge native Brent Warr decided to return to his hometown to bring the 17,500-square-foot building back to life. The building was built in 1903 and originally served as a main shipping warehouse for an old train depot. But damage from Hurricane Michael left the property in disarray.

“If someone had not bought it within the next three years it probably would have had to be demolished. It was in such bad condition,” Warr said.

With the addition of his furniture studio, Warr plans to build four storefronts, six apartments, ranging from one to three bedrooms, and other open spaces for more businesses to make up what he’ll call the Warehouse at Calhoun. The $1.5 million development will bring 20 to 40 jobs to the area while also offering more living options closer to downtown Bainbridge—something Warr says wasn’t accessible when he was growing up.

The Warehouse at Calhoun will serve as a multi-functional business hun where people can also...
The Warehouse at Calhoun will serve as a multi-functional business hun where people can also live.(walb)

“I think when you have different things come in and wanting to bring other businesses, it’s only going to increase the quality of living in a town and in a city. And I’m just super honored and happy that I get to be a small portion and a part of that,” Warr said.

The Warehouse on Calhoun is just one out of several other developments coming to downtown Bainbridge.

According to Amanda Glover, executive director of the Bainbridge Downtown Authority, In the last two years, 33 new businesses have opened in downtown Bainbridge. That has created 131 jobs in the area with more on the way. There are currently seven new developments coming to downtown Bainbridge including a steakhouse, Airbnbs, and the Warehouse at Calhoun.

“Downtown development is economic development. It’s all within the context of historic preservation, maintaining the integrity of the historic properties and just breathing life back into those structures,” Gover said.

And that’s something Warr is trying to help accomplish. He said purchasing and revitalizing more blighted properties in the downtown area will not only improve the quality of life but also inspire a sense of nostalgia.

“A lot of the properties are blighted and they haven’t been redone. There is still inventory in Bainbridge and room for investment,” he said.

He added that it’s important for more people to invest in their community to bring forth more change.

“I’m hoping that I can inspire and bring in other people of my generation to come back and really reinvest into this small town,” Warr said.

The building will be finished in its entirety by April 2024.

“It’s amazing how much growth just in the last five years, especially downtown,” said Claire Coe, a Bainbridge resident.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

