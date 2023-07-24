Albany ranked number one in Georgia for business success rate

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Starting a business in a small town has challenges, but what about the success rate?

According to reports, Albany is ranked number one for starting a business in Georgia.

“Albany is just such a beautiful place with a rich, beautiful culture. They have a beautiful downtown, it’s like a blank canvas. So, it gives you the opportunity to create, so that’s why we chose this place,” Stanley Franklin owner of Cornerstone Coffee, said.

Statistics state Georgia ranks in the top 20 percent to start a small business. Many business owners say that having more foot traffic will increase sales.

Corner Stone Coffee Co-Owner Anastasia Franklin says coming back to Albany has been a good move for her business. The coffee shop is located downtown.

“When you get out of the place that you are from and you see more, you are able to bring back things to your community and really offer something great,” Franklin said.

With a population of 70,000, an outside source ranked Albany number one for starting a small business. That report encompasses all factors including business costs, business climate, financial accessibility, economy and workforce.

The Perfect Collar has been open for only a few months now off of Ledo Road. The owner says building relationships with the people in Albany has been the best part of the opening process.

“We opened in May, we’re still brand new. The wonderful thing about this area is the community support. So, we have had a lot of support from our church family, from our friends, from other business owners it’s really been incredible,” Shellie Collier, owner of The Perfect Collar, said.

“You have to be willing to talk with people, you have to be willing to collaborate. You just don’t up and do by yourself. There is a lot of working with city leaders and community officials,” Franklin said.

Even though statistics say that Georgia ranks in the top 20 percent to start a small business, the 2022 economic outlook from the University of Georgia indicates the opposite. It states that Albany is behind the pace of the entire state.

Some of the resources that the city offers to new businesses include assistance from the downtown manager’s office and grant funding, but staying relevant in the community is mostly up to the business owner.

“In a town like Albany, it’s important to focus on building strong relationships with the local community and all of your customers. Recommend engage in community events, support various local causes, and that helps foster a loyal customer base,” Don Gray, immediate past chairman for Albany Chamber of Commerce, said.

A part of the process that surprised one business owner during their opening was the amount of time and effort it took to get up and going.

“We didn’t know how long and tedious the process would actually be. We wish we would have been able to plan better our opening date planning ahead because we didn’t know until we were in the middle of it,” Collier said.

Another aspect that can help businesses thrive in Albany is being open to change and help from others.

“I think the main thing is to continuously adapt to changing needs and preferences. Explore any other opportunities you might have to collaborate with other local businesses. Don’t try to do it with yourself, when one business succeeds it should help other businesses succeed,” Gray said.

