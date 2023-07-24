Albany police investigate Sunday stabbing

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating a Sunday morning stabbing incident.

While heading to an early morning briefing, an APD officer reported seeing a woman hovering over a man while screaming for him to stay awake, according to an APD report.

The woman was identified as the victim’s girlfriend, who was trying to drive him to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital after he was stabbed at an unknown location off Stuart Avenue.

The woman was applying pressure to the victim’s upper chest area while talking to the officer at the scene. That is when the officer saw a severe laceration on the victim.

The officer then asked the victim questions about what happened. However, the victim began to go in and out of consciousness.

The woman told the officer that she was at a home on E. Society Avenue when she was told by multiple men that the victim was involved in an incident off of Stuart Avenue. She immediately left the location in her car to begin searching for the victim.

Once she turned onto Stuart Avenue, she saw the victim walking down the street and staggering to get to a resting location. While she was helping the victim into the vehicle, she saw that he had been stabbed.

Once he was in the car, she tried to drive the victim to Phoebe when she lost control and hit a dumpster at the Circle K gas station. She noticed the driver’s side tire had been busted, meaning she could not properly drive the vehicle.

She parked the vehicle in the gas station parking lot. The victim then reportedly told her that he could not breathe and needed medical attention.

The victim was taken to Phoebe for further treatment after two EMS medical units responded to the scene.

The case is currently being investigated.

WALB is currently working to confirm the condition of the victim.

