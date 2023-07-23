Ask the Expert
Sylvester community garden donates 7000 pounds of produce

The garden was founded by Sam X a decade ago.
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - We all know how expensive fruits and vegetables can be.

Village Community Garden in Sylvester gives away thousands of pounds of fruit and vegetables through their community garden almost every week.

“I have a ball whenever we have giveaways,” Sam X, founder of Village Community Garden, said. “I really love to give away the food. Number one there’s a need for the food. Number two is the social piece,”

Sam X founded the garden a decade ago with his wife. He says whenever they get shipments, they announce giveaways on Facebook.

Last week, they gave away eggs and the week before, they gave away cabbages. He tries to get the food fresh so there’s short notice most times. The food is donated by private farms.

“He gives away to anyone that comes. We don’t turn anyone away. The garden is for everyone. It’s here to help us,” Alice Milton, an active member of the garden, said.

The community garden grows organic vegetables like potatoes, peppers, okra and eggplant. They also grow fruits like muscadines, blueberries and lemons. They have expansion plans in the works.

The Sankofa Group is a community that has grown from the community garden.

“I saw the great food and they were having so much fun so I said ‘Oh, I wanna do this, I wanna do that.’ I talked to everybody. I talked to Mr. Sam and he said ‘Come on, sister.’ I came and I ain’t left,” Diane Jackson, a Sankofa Group member, said.

Milton said before joining, older aged women and men couldn’t walk up something simple like a ramp. Now they can.

“We call it exercise at the garden. It is to help you to become more flexible with your body. We’re going back to what we used to do,” Milton said.

Sam X calls it “agri-cise.”

“They have high blood pressure and things that we won’t get into, but when they come here, their health changed. The doctor’s prescription was to exercise. They were tired of walking around the track” X said.

Fourty-five members and growing, Sam X says they are setting the standard for community gardens everywhere. He wants people to come out and learn about growing produce in their own backyard from himself, his wife and the Sankofa Group. They go out Monday to Tuesday at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and Thursday at 9 a.m.

Next for the garden is the entrepreneurial aspect of farming.

“A lot of kids are surprised when we give away free food. They ask how farmers make money. We want to teach them how you can,” Sam X said.

This program is still in the very beginning stages. Sam X said the city of Sylvester has already been so helpful that he expects the schools and the rest of the community to buy in, too. He said the program will teach kids how to start their own jam & jellies business or how to grow herbs and spices.

The farm will also expand in the coming months to include more than twice as many muscadines and other fruits they grow.

