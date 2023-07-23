SGTC holds open house for students interested in Aviation Maintenance industry

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - One of the fastest-growing industries in the U.S. right now is aviation.

That’s why so many attended the Aviation Maintenance industry open house in Americus on Saturday.

“We have about 75 students that have come through within the past year. Those that finish the program and move on and get their AMP certificates there is 100 percent job placement,” Victoria Herron, aviation maintenance instructor at South Georgia Technical College (SGTC), said.

At SGTC students get hands-on training that will land them jobs with major corporations such as Delta, Gulf Stream, and Pratt and Whitney.

After students go through the two-year program, they will obtain an Airframe and Power Plant (AMP) Federal license. With this license, students can fly any non-military aircraft in the United States.

Frank Gassett was taught by one of the first instructors here at SGTC for aviation and says he has truly seen the growth of the program.

“Aviation is progressing forward; I mean just come here and look at the school. It’s a progress in work right now just look at what’s going on today. I think the school is going to be extraordinary in days to come,” Frank Gassett, retired aviation maintenance industry professional, said.

Aircraft mechanics can make good money, often well over 6 figures. It’s a career that has job security and a sense of satisfaction because it’s about keeping people safe.

“Students need to have a strong discipline to listen. Everything that these instructors share in the classroom is critical to not only to students’ skills sets and their future but it’s critical to the lives of the people flying the airplanes,” John Watford, President of SGTC, said.

When students leave SGTC they not only have a license to work but will have the skills needed to be marketable for employers.

