GSP investigating Saturday afternoon wreck on I-75

By Lorenza Medley
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating to a wreck on that happened I-75 on Saturday afternoon.

At around 2:18 p.m. on Saturday, Lowndes County 911 received a call about an accident on I-75. A deputy was dispatched and remained on the scene until a trooper with GSP arrived.

The wreck resulted in northbound traffic slowing down.

WALB reached out to GSP to learn more.

