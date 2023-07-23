Friday night storm results in fallen tree collapsing Americus woman’s garage

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A tree fell on a home in the 500 block of Peachtree Street in Americus on Friday evening.

Connie Rivers was inside the home when the tree fell.

Friday evening was normal for Rivers. She was taking the trash out before settling down for the night. Storms then rolled in around 10 p.m.

“When I come back in, we were watching a movie. I didn’t even hear rain or anything. The only thing I heard next was Boom! Boom! Boom!” Rivers said.

She went to find her special needs daughter to see if she was fine. Rivers came back into the living room to see a hole pierced right above where she was sitting and where she sits every day while watching TV.

“In the living room, I have a spot. Right over where I sit. Thank God the limb didn’t come on in because if it had, it would’ve gone in the top of my head or my chest. So we’re just blessed to be here,” Rivers said.

The tree went through the roof of her garage, exposing the room to the elements. The room is where she keeps clothes that she gives out to people in need. This and some other personal items were damaged by the sheetrock that fell down.

Her front lawn was a debris field and some of her lawn furniture was also damaged. Rivers had saved some of those items for decades through the family.

Rivers and her daughter plan to live in the home as the rest of it remains untouched. They have lived in their home for 17 years.

