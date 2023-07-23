First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For this evening, a few more showers and thunderstorms are possible with mainly flooding being the concern. Otherwise, drier air is moving into the region as a boundary pushes through tonight into Monday. Lows tonight are in the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Areas of fog will be possible as well during the early morning commute.

This drier air will bring some changes to the forecast for the start of the week. The chance for showers and storms will be reduced for Monday afternoon and evening, especially for those north of Highway 84. Temperatures for the day will be rising toward the 90s due to the lack of rainfall and the decline in cloud coverage. By Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms are removed from the region and a fairly dry, hot 90-degree day is in store. Temperatures will continue to climb for the rest of the week as a high-pressure system pushes into the region. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values in the triple-digit by the end of the week. This will be due to a gradual return of moisture in the area. As the high pressure settles to our south by the next weekend, the air will become moist enough to support rain once again. However, the lack of any large-scale lift should keep any development isolated to scattered coverage.

