Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of pine straw scams

The department advises that residents protect themselves by saying no to door-to-door solicitations and contacting reputable companies or a company recommended by a neighbor or friend.(Pixabay)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam involving pine straw.

The scam utilizes the age-old tactic of a person going door-to-door to sell an item or service. In this instance, “entrepreneurs” will knock at your door offering to lay pine staw for a certain price. Once the service is done, the scammer will then double or triple the price.

In most instances, it becomes a civil issue because nothing was written down or the number of bails or rolls used was not confirmed, according to a post by the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

“Before someone starts the work, ask to get the terms in writing, including the scope of the job, the quantity of materials and the final price,” the department said in a post.

