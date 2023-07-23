Americus Colored Hospital celebrates 100 years, set to be transformed into civil rights museum

Ask the Expert
The hospital will now be transformed into a civil rights education museum to reflect its rich history in Americus.(Source: WALB)
By Fallon Howard
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Saturday marks the 100th celebration of the Americus Colored Hospital which will now be transformed to be a civil rights museum.

City leaders and those in the community came together to reflect on the rich history of the hospital.

The colored hospital is a staple in Americus, especially for those who are African American. Some successful black doctors have come out of Americus.

The hospital will now be transformed into a civil rights education museum to reflect its rich history in Americus.

“Very relevant today, and especially if you are a person of color here in Southwest Georgia. Who unfortunately for us even in 100 years we continue to be with our outcomes not equal,” Dianna Grant-Burke, chief medical officer at Phoebe Putney Health System, said.

Americus Mayor Thomas Kinnamon presented a proclamation on behalf of the city.

