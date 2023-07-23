Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Albany motorcycle club gives back to community as students prepare to head back to school

The Viper Unit Motorcycle Club’s mission is to help serve the less fortunate.
By Fallon Howard
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s that time of the year again when students are gearing up to go back to school.

That’s why one local group is trying to give back to the community.

“We are set up to do about 300-400 kids out here today. So hopefully about 300 kids will come out today. I don’t want to take anything back with me, so I’m expecting a great turnout,” Marvin Thomas, vice president of the Viper Unit Motorcycle Club, said.

Over 300 book bags were distributed on Sunday to support the community, something the Viper Unit Motorcycle Club has been doing for 16 years.

One family formed a relationship with the group, after getting help from them for years.

“I supported them last year they came out at our house for Christmas and Thanksgiving also. It means a lot to see a group of men and women get together to help the community. That’s what it’s about sticking together for the community,” Robert Topmiller, Albany resident, said.

“School supplies that will help me learn and continue on to the new year,” Robert Topmiller Jr., Topmiller’s son, said.

If you see The Viper Unit Motorcycle Club out in the community it’s for a good cause. Their efforts have been able to supply the needs of kids in the area.

“Also throughout the year, we do different types of fundraisers like car washes. So, if you see Viper Unit on the side of the road doing a car wash stop and get a car wash, because that’s what it’s doing helping us raise funds for back-to-school giveaways, Thanksgiving, Christmas and things of that nature,” Thomas said.

The Viper Unit Motorcycle Club’s mission is to help serve the less fortunate. Their consistent charity work also has the benefit of building long-lasting relationships.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday night's storm resulted in power outages and downed trees and powerlines throughout the...
Friday night storms result in damage across SWGA, storms continue Saturday
Tony Lee Stafford's family said they got a calls from some of his co-workers that something had...
Albany family looking for answers in Americus man’s workplace accident death
This is the first heat-related death in Albany for summer 2023.
Coroner: Heat related conditions kill Albany man
The Edwards family plans to set up a GoFundMe to help them lease or buy a new car.
Saturday’s storm leads to fallen tree that destroys Albany family’s only car
Photos of the vehicle involved in a crash with a train in Wilcox Co.
Victims identified in deadly Wilcox Co. train and car collision, new details emerge

Latest News

Sylvester community garden gives away 7,000 pounds of produce
Albany motorcycle club gives back to school as students prepare to head back to school
At around 2:18 p.m. on Saturday, Lowndes County 911 received a call about an accident on I-75....
GSP investigating Saturday afternoon wreck on I-75
Tony Lee Stafford's family said they got a calls from some of his co-workers that something had...
Albany family looking for answers in Americus man’s workplace accident death