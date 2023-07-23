Albany motorcycle club gives back to community as students prepare to head back to school

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s that time of the year again when students are gearing up to go back to school.

That’s why one local group is trying to give back to the community.

“We are set up to do about 300-400 kids out here today. So hopefully about 300 kids will come out today. I don’t want to take anything back with me, so I’m expecting a great turnout,” Marvin Thomas, vice president of the Viper Unit Motorcycle Club, said.

Over 300 book bags were distributed on Sunday to support the community, something the Viper Unit Motorcycle Club has been doing for 16 years.

One family formed a relationship with the group, after getting help from them for years.

“I supported them last year they came out at our house for Christmas and Thanksgiving also. It means a lot to see a group of men and women get together to help the community. That’s what it’s about sticking together for the community,” Robert Topmiller, Albany resident, said.

“School supplies that will help me learn and continue on to the new year,” Robert Topmiller Jr., Topmiller’s son, said.

If you see The Viper Unit Motorcycle Club out in the community it’s for a good cause. Their efforts have been able to supply the needs of kids in the area.

“Also throughout the year, we do different types of fundraisers like car washes. So, if you see Viper Unit on the side of the road doing a car wash stop and get a car wash, because that’s what it’s doing helping us raise funds for back-to-school giveaways, Thanksgiving, Christmas and things of that nature,” Thomas said.

The Viper Unit Motorcycle Club’s mission is to help serve the less fortunate. Their consistent charity work also has the benefit of building long-lasting relationships.

