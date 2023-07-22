Weekend storms and cooler temps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dangerously hot and humid across #SGA the past few days. Friday the hottest as highs topped mid-upper 90s with heat indices 102°-110°+. We got relief on the way as late evening showers and storms move through the area. There’s a Slight-Marginal Risk for isolated severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts, small hail and heavy rain.

From midmorning Saturday into early evening more showers and storms are likely. There’s a Marginal Risk for isolated severe storms. Stay safe with the First Alert Weather App by checking the hour by hour forecast and the very latest radar to see where storms are before heading out.

Not the best timing for active weather, however it brings a big drop in temperatures with highs low 90s on Saturday and mid-upper 80s on Sunday. Not as widespread but showers and storms are likely Sunday. Early week drying out and seasonably hot low-mid 90s with a return to a typical summertime pattern.

