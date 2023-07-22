Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Weekend storms and cooler temps

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dangerously hot and humid across #SGA the past few days. Friday the hottest as highs topped mid-upper 90s with heat indices 102°-110°+. We got relief on the way as late evening showers and storms move through the area. There’s a Slight-Marginal Risk for isolated severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts, small hail and heavy rain.

From midmorning Saturday into early evening more showers and storms are likely. There’s a Marginal Risk for isolated severe storms. Stay safe with the First Alert Weather App by checking the hour by hour forecast and the very latest radar to see where storms are before heading out.

Not the best timing for active weather, however it brings a big drop in temperatures with highs low 90s on Saturday and mid-upper 80s on Sunday. Not as widespread but showers and storms are likely Sunday. Early week drying out and seasonably hot low-mid 90s with a return to a typical summertime pattern.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of the vehicle involved in a crash with a train in Wilcox Co.
Victims identified in deadly Wilcox Co. train and car collision, new details emerge
Photo of the log truck crash on E. Oglethorpe Blvd eastbound between S. Mock Rd
Driver hospitalized with ‘severe injuries’ after log truck vs. log truck crash
Maurice Jimmerson has waited more than 10 years behind bars for his day in court. His defense...
After 10 years in jail without a trial, man’s case finally in jury’s hands
This is the first heat-related death in Albany for summer 2023.
Coroner: Heat related conditions kill Albany man
A man was struck by a semitruck while he was mowing along I-69 in Indiana.
Police: Semitruck runs off highway, hits man mowing lawn on tractor

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm Friday July 21
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Sweltering heat and strong storms