Saturday’s storm leads to fallen tree that destroys Albany family’s only car

The Edwards family plans to set up a GoFundMe to help them lease or buy a new car.
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Saturday’s storms resulted in numerous fallen trees, one of which fell on an Albany family’s only vehicle.

It’s a concern many homeowners have. What could happen to them if a tree fell onto their home? For the Edwards family, it was a question of which tree would fall.

The couple was thinking about going to Walmart as the storms rolled in on Saturday around 1:30 p.m. They went back into the house to wait for the storms to pass by.

“The trees started wobbling. It was going from one side to the other. I told my husband I hear something out there. I knew that it was the tree,” Charlotte Edwards said.

They went outside and they saw a tree had destroyed their only car. With a work commute to Leesburg, Charlotte Edwards is looking for answers.

“We don’t know what the next step is. We don’t know how we’re going to get to work,” Kenneth Edwards, Charlotte’s husband, said.

In prior weeks, the family has gotten leaky ceilings from fallen branches from other trees. Neighbors expressed concerns about trees falling.

“We knew it was coming sooner or later because the trees are rotten and every time a big storm comes we always go in one room because of one will fall sooner or later. It might be in your sleep you never know,” Kenneth said.

Their next-door neighbor will be without power because of the tree next door. In yards down the street, and many yards across South Georgia, tree limbs are down and cleanups are beginning.

The Edwards family is asking for help. They said that they plan to set up a GoFundMe to help lease or buy a new car.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

