Funeral of Waycross Korean War soldier to be held in Homerville in August

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The remains of a Korean War soldier from Waycross have been identified and is set to be buried in August.

On Oct. 25, 2022, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) identified the remains of U.S. Army Cpl. Dewey E. Rewis Jr., 18, of Waycross. Rewis died as a prisoner of war (POW) during the Korean War, according to a release from the DPAA.

Rewis was reported missing in action (MIA) on Dec. 2, 1950, after his unit was advancing along the eastern banks of the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea when they came under attack.

In 1952, four POWs that were returned during Operation Big Switch reported Rewis had died in March 1951 in an area called Death Valley. Death Valley is not an established POW Camp but a collection point for United Nations prisoners, according to the DPAA.

During Operation Glory in 1954, North Korea returned remains reportedly recovered in Death Valley. Rewis’ name did not appear on any of the transfer rosters and the Central Identification Unit in Kokura, Japan did not associate any repatriated remains with him.

Rewis was determined non-recoverable on Jan 16, 1956.

On Dec. 1, 1993, North Korea turned over 33 boxes of remains to the United Nations Commands (UNC). The UNC sent the remains to the Central Identification Lab in Hawaii to undergo forensic analysis.

To identify Rewis’ remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) and Y chromosome (Y-STR) analysis.

Rewis’ name is recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Court of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetary of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for, according to the DPAA.

The funeral will be held at Roundtree Funeral Home in Homerville on Aug. 12 at 10 a.m., according to the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office.

