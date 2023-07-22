Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Friday night storms result in damage across SWGA, storms continue Saturday

Storms have resulted in power outages and downed powerlines and trees
Friday night's storm resulted in power outages and downed trees and powerlines throughout the...
Friday night's storm resulted in power outages and downed trees and powerlines throughout the region.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) on Saturday for several Southwest Georgia counties.

The NWS issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m. on Saturday for 22 Southwest Georgia counties including Dougherty, Calhoun, Thomas, Turner, Ben Hill and Lowndes Counties.

On Friday night, storms passed through Southwest Georgia, leading to some damage throughout the region.

The storms arrived in the area at around 10:30-11 p.m. on Friday night, according to Sumter County EMA Director Nigel Poole. There were reports of several downed trees and power lines, as well as several residents who lost power. Some Sumter County residents are still without power.

In Americus, a tree fell on a home on Peachtree Street. Poole said the tree fell on the house at around 11:09 p.m.

There were also reports of downed trees across Lee County, especially the southern part, and in Ben Hill County. Wind gusts of 50 mph were also reported in Lee County.

Downed power lines were reported just north of Leesburg on Childers Road at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. No injuries were reported.

In Leesburg and Albany, there were reports of power outages.

WALB will make updates as more damages are reported.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of the vehicle involved in a crash with a train in Wilcox Co.
Victims identified in deadly Wilcox Co. train and car collision, new details emerge
This is the first heat-related death in Albany for summer 2023.
Coroner: Heat related conditions kill Albany man
Maurice Jimmerson has waited more than 10 years behind bars for his day in court. His defense...
After 10 years in jail without a trial, man’s case finally in jury’s hands
Tony Lee Stafford's family said they got a calls from some of his co-workers that something had...
Albany family looking for answers in Americus man’s workplace accident death
A man was struck by a semitruck while he was mowing along I-69 in Indiana.
Police: Semitruck runs off highway, hits man mowing lawn on tractor

Latest News

Valdosta charity doing its part to try and eliminate hunger
Several families with children escaped this fire that erupted inside during a Wednesday night...
Douglas Christian Fellowship recovering from church fire a year later
Albany family looking for answers in Americus man’s workplace accident death
Tony Lee Stafford's family said they got a calls from some of his co-workers that something had...
Albany family looking for answers in Americus man’s workplace accident death