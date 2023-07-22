Friday night storms result in damage across SWGA, storms continue Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) on Saturday for several Southwest Georgia counties.

The NWS issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m. on Saturday for 22 Southwest Georgia counties including Dougherty, Calhoun, Thomas, Turner, Ben Hill and Lowndes Counties.

On Friday night, storms passed through Southwest Georgia, leading to some damage throughout the region.

The storms arrived in the area at around 10:30-11 p.m. on Friday night, according to Sumter County EMA Director Nigel Poole. There were reports of several downed trees and power lines, as well as several residents who lost power. Some Sumter County residents are still without power.

In Americus, a tree fell on a home on Peachtree Street. Poole said the tree fell on the house at around 11:09 p.m.

There were also reports of downed trees across Lee County, especially the southern part, and in Ben Hill County. Wind gusts of 50 mph were also reported in Lee County.

Downed power lines were reported just north of Leesburg on Childers Road at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. No injuries were reported.

In Leesburg and Albany, there were reports of power outages.

WALB will make updates as more damages are reported.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.