First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and thunderstorms brought in damage for both Friday and Saturday across Southwest Georgia, but storm activity should subside moving into the night. This will lead to a mostly cloudy night and lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Showers and storms are possible again on Sunday with a Marginal Risk of flash flooding across the area. A few strong to severe storms remain possible with gusty winds and hail as well. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s for Sunday along with lows back in the 70s. Showers and storms become less likely as we move throughout the next work week as a jet streak pushes northward. This will take away needed lift and instability for showers and storm development by Tuesday. An upper-level ridge will push eastward during this time as well allowing for another warm-up across the region starting Tuesday. Temperatures will be hot mid-90s and climbing toward the upper 90s into the next weekend. This will place us back into our typical summertime pattern which will only allow for spotty showers and storms at times during the afternoon and evening.

