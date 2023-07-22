Ask the Expert
Douglas Christian Fellowship recovering from church fire a year later

Several families with children escaped this fire that erupted inside during a Wednesday night...
Several families with children escaped this fire that erupted inside during a Wednesday night worship service in February of 2022.
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - In 2022, a church fire at Douglas Christian Fellowship broke out during a midweek Bible study. The damages resulted in a total loss. A year later, they are moving in a great direction.

Since then, the church is under new leadership with Pastor Buddy Phillips and First Lady Janna Phillips.

“The vision is still there for DCF. We still believe that even though the church burned, the fire still burning in the souls of DCF folks.” Buddy said.

Several families with children escaped this fire that erupted inside during a Wednesday night worship service in February 2022.

Andrea Thompson, a member of the church says reflecting on the fiery blaze brings back emotions and flashbacks of trying to escape to get to safety for members of the congregation.

”It was a scary moment, but it was also a miraculous moment because we had, I don’t even know maybe 70 kids back there and adults. And we all got out in less than 5 minutes when the church was fully engulfed,” Thompson said.

Denese Philips, another member of the church, says during this time, the congregation moved to a small chapel about 3 miles down the road. They told WALB that’s been one of their biggest challenges during this process.

The congregation also said they are a church filled with love and fellowship.

“The church walked out. That was just a building. We are in the center of God’s will, even though it may have taken us a little longer for us to build, we see God moving. He has extended his favor and hand upon us, and we are blessed individuals,” Phillips said.

They believe the tragedy has brought the congregation closer together with the help of the community.

Later in July, the congregation will be starting on its building of the new church. Pastor Phillips says the date for the opening of the new building is not yet confirmed.

