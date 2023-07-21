Valdosta charity doing it’s part to try and eliminate hunger

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A charity in South Georgia is trying to help eliminate hunger.

Almost every Friday morning, volunteers with Living Bridges Ministry in Valdosta get together and host their Senior Adult Hot Food Lunch Line. Seniors get a hot lunch to-go and another meal they can heat up later. There is a walk-in and drive-thru option.

“It is extremely important because something that some may not take into consideration is this meal that we serve to some of these seniors might very well be the last meal that they eat before Monday morning,” Will Steinberg, Living Bridges Ministry Intern of three years, said.

The Friday event feeds around 40 seniors. Living Bridges Ministry accepts online donations, and they’re always in need of volunteers.

“Food insecurity is a very big deal in this town. Not a lot of people are aware of it, or at least the significance of it. But it is an issue, and we’re doing everything we can to try and help combat that and fight that,” Steinberg, said.

