Turner County sees business expansion, challenges still exist

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Revitalizing downtown is a goal that every town has. It’s a major challenge for many towns, like Ashburn, whose downtowns have had empty and dilapidated buildings for years.

When coming into town, Brett Burgess wants the city and everyone in the community to be proud of their businesses. It starts with his business right on Main Street. Burgess runs a restaurant called “B’s Southern Kitchen.” He’s been open for two years. Summer 2023, his eyes are on expanding to an outdoor seating area. He wants his restaurant to be a destination.

“It’s still like the 70s here. Other surrounding counties around here are steady growing. We’ve been at a standstill. I can see now we’re slowly getting things back together and getting things done down here,” Burgess said.

Burgess said a recent change in leadership in the city has turned things around. Ashburn City Councilman Sheldon Smith says downtown growth is a top priority and they are already doing work.

“We’ve got to get rid of these eye sores. The majority is owned by private people. What we’ve been doing is implementing a flat tax. We’re trying to take that approach. It’s a process. We’re trying to do code enforcement on everything,” Smith said.

City Councilman Sheldon smith said many storefronts in downtown Ashburn are eyesores. (WALB)

Smith says there’s a balance with getting new owners. The council wants to vet prospective owners’ financial situations. Smith says the council is willing to support it financially.

“There’s a lot of opportunity. It’s just about us getting rid of a lot of properties so people can move there,” Smith said.

Burgess employs seven people. He says some people in Ashburn struggle to get jobs because of their criminal past. He’s open to employing ex-felons to get them back on the right path

“People aren’t given opportunities because of their background. I mean, about where you come from it’s more about where your head is at. I believe in second chances. If I wasn’t given a second chance where would I be,” Burgess said.

Burgess and his father rent out their business space. His father plans to open his location next door in the coming months.

Down the street, there was first for Turner County. The first liquor store in county lines opened its doors. The county voted in 2022 to allow liquor stores. To date, Bootleggers is the only one. Owner Wesley Hughes will have more than 10 employees working at the location.

“I’m glad we’re finally able to have tax dollars come into the county instead of having to travel somewhere in order to pay for somebody else’s school buses or whatever. It goes to our community,” Hughes said.

The Hughes family owns a trucking company. They also own 26 acres of land. A few of which are for their new business venture.

“Hopefully, we’ll get good business out here. We’ve had a lot of help so far along the way,” Hughes said.

With the other 20 acres of land, they hope to create more business opportunities.

“Maybe subdividing it out a little bit to have other businesses have the opportunity as well. It won’t be immediately. Over the next few years, we’re hoping possibly do that. Give them the opportunity to come in and help grow the community,” Hughes said.

A staple in Ashburn has also recently expanded. Carroll’s Sausage and Country Store doubled their RV park capacity from 20 to 47 over the last few months. They also cleared about 5 acres of land for a new entertainment area right along I-75.

“We’re going to try to put out some amenities for people in the RV park. We are going to put a bath house. We’re eventually going to try to have some events outside on stage. Maybe some movie nights. Community-oriented type things,” Autumn Hardy, Carroll’s Sausage and Country Store’s media manager, said.

Carroll’s Sausage sells its products across the U.S. and employs 40 people. Hardy said the “Big Peanut” coming back up will only help them with their tourism goals.

