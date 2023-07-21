Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Thomasville man convicted of meth distribution in federal court

The investigation into the meth distribution dates back to 2021.
The investigation into the meth distribution dates back to 2021.(ap newsroom)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomasville man was found guilty in federal court on a drug charge, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Ryan Loyd Reeves, 50, was convicted on Wednesday of one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He now faces a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison, plus five years of supervised release and a $10 million fine. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 15.

The investigation into Reeves dates back to 2021 when he and a co-defendant were suspected of taking heroin, fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine from Atlanta to Thomas County, according to court documents the U.S. Attorney’s Office obtained.

Reeves was arrested alongside the co-defendant during a traffic stop while reportedly on their way to get narcotics from Atlanta after law enforcement reportedly found 420 grams of methamphetamine during a search of the vehicle, per the release.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of the vehicle involved in a crash with a train in Wilcox Co.
Victims identified in deadly Wilcox Co. train and car collision, new details emerge
Photo of the log truck crash on E. Oglethorpe Blvd eastbound between S. Mock Rd
Driver hospitalized with ‘severe injuries’ after log truck vs. log truck crash
Maurice Jimmerson has waited more than 10 years behind bars for his day in court. His defense...
After 10 years in jail without a trial, man’s case finally in jury’s hands
Photo of murder suspect Antavio Pierce
Tifton man charged in connection to gas station shooting death
No arrests have been made as the investigation is still ongoing.
1 injured in Blakely shooting

Latest News

Roofing companies take precaution against the heat
Businesses with employees who work outside every day are having to manage the extremely high...
South Ga. roofing business looks to protect workers from summer heat
Volunteers with Living Bridges Ministry in Valdosta get together and host their Senior Adult...
Valdosta charity doing it’s part to try and eliminate hunger
Maurice Jimmerson has waited more than 10 years behind bars for his day in court. His defense...
After 10 years in jail without a trial, man’s case finally in jury’s hands