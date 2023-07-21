Thomasville man convicted of meth distribution in federal court

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomasville man was found guilty in federal court on a drug charge, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Ryan Loyd Reeves, 50, was convicted on Wednesday of one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He now faces a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison, plus five years of supervised release and a $10 million fine. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 15.

The investigation into Reeves dates back to 2021 when he and a co-defendant were suspected of taking heroin, fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine from Atlanta to Thomas County, according to court documents the U.S. Attorney’s Office obtained.

Reeves was arrested alongside the co-defendant during a traffic stop while reportedly on their way to get narcotics from Atlanta after law enforcement reportedly found 420 grams of methamphetamine during a search of the vehicle, per the release.

