Thomas County EMS looks to increase recruiting through new paid program

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - There’s a shortage within the Thomas County Fire Rescue, so the Thomas County Emergency Services Department has come up with a plan to launch a program to help.

The Thomas County Emergency Services Department has started a new-hire program to recruit residents with no prior fire or medical training to work and be trained to fill positions within the fire rescue and emergency medical services division.

“The first thing we’ll do is bring them in and certify them as a firefighter and everything that that entails, and then after that we’re going to put them into EMT School, so by the time they’re finished, they’ll be a certified as an advanced EMT,” Thomas County Fire Rescue Lieutenant Lance Farlow said.

Thomas County Fire Rescue says it’s important for recruits to be trained in both medical services and fire rescue as they respond to both calls and because they work hand in hand.

“The idea of guys, especially young guys, and females, everybody coming into this job with all that training right off the bat, it’s going to be great for the community. It’s going to be good for us. It’s going to lessen the workload on the guys that we already got on the front line.” Thomas County Fire Rescue Firefighter William Rosenbury said.

The recruits will be paid during training, as they will be on shift like an employee and their education will be covered as well.

“Our funding will cover the actual program itself, as far as their education, whatever that entails, whether in-house or whether through actually the EMT program. And the EMT program is being brought by our partnership with Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC),” said Farlow.

“After that 10-week program, they’re going to roll into their EMS training, which will be to the AEMT Level, possibly paramedic, if they show some promise,” Rosenbury said.

Farlow says it’s been hard to get people interested in working for the fire department.

“The infrastructure with public safety, specifically with EMS and fire, has suffered recently through COVID. And up until now, it’s been more difficult to attract individuals to want to get into the job field. The job field is very rewarding, but it’s not the easiest,” said Farlow.

The training prepares future prospects for real-life on-the-job experiences. Recruits will be paid as they go through school with Southern Regional Technical College as they complete all four phases of their training.

“Obviously, you’re going to be fighting house fires, making entries into burning buildings, you’re going to be extricating on vehicles, fighting car fires, forest fires, that sort of thing. In addition to that, you’re going to running your medical calls, which could be anything from a grandma falling at the nursing home, to somebody in full cardiac arrest, to mass casualty shooting or car crash,” Rosenbury said.

This program was designed to help with the understaffing at the Thomas County Emergency Services Department. And at the end of the program, workers will become fully trained firefighters and advanced emergency medical technicians.

“Individuals will come in Monday through Friday, 8 to 5, and this will be the classic recruit school for fire. During this time, they will get their certifications for Firefighter 1, and once they complete that, they will move on. They will go to a shift-based concept, which is what we all do here; which is 24 hours on 48 hours off.” Farlow said.

The program is open to anyone 18 and over with a clear background. Classes start on September 5.

